Indian actress Munmun Dutta is incredibly attractive and talented, and she has won the hearts of millions of viewers with her enthralling on-screen performances. She became well-known for playing the endearing and endearing Babita Krishnan Iyer in the hit TV sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

But did you know that Munmun began her career as a model before she was an actress? She is more than just a pretty face; she is a gifted artist who has established herself in the realm of entertainment. However, her daily pictures on her Instagram handle, prove it all that she has been a stunner model for sure. As of now, the Taarak diva shared a candid picture on her Instagram in between her shots.

Munmun Dutta shares candid moment in between her shots

In the picture, we can see Munmun Dutta in a beautiful floral printed shirt. She teamed the outfit with her sleek pulled back hairbun. The actress completed the look with her dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. We can see her lazing on her couch. Sharing the picture, Dutta wrote, “Little rest in between shots”

Here take a look-

Munmun Dutta Social Work

Munmun Dutta is known for her social work too. The actress is a strong animal activist in the country and has always put up her unapologetic voices against the crimes concerning animals. She also owns two beautiful cats at home. The actress often shares adorable pictures with her furry babies on her Instagram handle, and we always love those pawdorable moments aboard.