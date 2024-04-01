Munmun Dutta Stuns In Black Pantsuit And Playful Peach Sleeves, See How

Undeniably, the pantsuit style is dominating the trend scene with its diverse colour combinations and patterns. Whether a bold hue or intricately designed, every set offers a versatile yet chic option for fashion enthusiasts looking to make a statement with their attire. Redefining the fashion trend, TV actress Munmun Dutta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma dons a black pantsuit with peach sleeves.

Munmun Dutta’s Pantsuit Style

Ditching the single-colour pantsuit look, Munmun opted for something unique with a black pantsuit, including a matte black bottom with a matching top underneath a chic black blazer featuring playful peace sleeves in a puffy pattern, adding a statement touch. This unique combination is the excellence of craftsmanship. With this stylish avatar, Munmun looks nothing short of a boss, and this look is steal-worthy for the office.

To add traditional charisma, Munmun adorns her look with a green emerald necklace, perfectly blending timeless elegance in contemporary style. The wavy, soft curls hairstyle gives her a bouncy look. The winged eyeliner defines her mesmerising eyes. With the rosy red cheeks and glossy peach lips, she looks super stunning.

In the backdrop of a royal palace, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress showcases her bossy swag in the striking photos, flaunting her smile with style.

Did you like Munmun Dutta’s pantsuit style? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.