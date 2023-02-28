The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji never fails to astound us with her fashion aesthetics. The actress has been a part of the show for the last 14 years now, and has earned her own separate fanbase. The actress is an avid social media user too and owns a million of followers on Instagram.

All thanks to her amazing fashion showcases. As of now, the actress has taken it to her Instagram handle to share a video, leaving us enticed with her fashion transition. In the video, we can first see Munmun wearing a gorgeous white noodled strap lacy dress. She teamed it with her blonde beautiful hair, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The actress in the next segment marked a stellar fashion transition as she decked up in a sheer green traditional wear.

In the next segment, we can see Munmun Dutta wearing a beautiful embellished ghagra choli. She wore a beautiful green ruffled golden embellished blouse teamed with matching skirt and a dupatta. The actress completed the look with her long beautiful blonde highlights and rounded it off with gorgeous green beaded accessories.

Sharing the video, Munmun Dutta wrote, “Last night’s look 🥰😍 One of my favourite” She further added hashtags like: #reels #ootd #ootn #traditional #mereyaarkishaadihai #munmundutta #reelsvideo #indianlook

Here take a look-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the leading comedy drama daily soaps. The show’s been running for over 15 years now and remains one of the most favourites amongst the Indians. The show has not only paved ways for aspiring actors, it has also given us the best comic timings to cherish aboard.