Munmun Dutta’s Must-Have Traditional Outfit Collections Are Beautiful, Take A Look

The ever-charming Munmun Dutta never fails to rule over hearts with her fashion choices wherever she goes. The actress has exquisite taste in fashion. From co-ord sets to divine traditional outfits to classy pantsuits and sultry dresses, Munmun can do it all effortlessly. Here, take a look at her beautiful traditional outfit collection.

Munmun Dutta’s Lehenga

Munmun shows her gorgeousness in the beautiful traditional flair. The actress opts for a soft pink lehenga set, including a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse paired with a matching long skirt and white dupatta. The gold sequins and threadwork look attractive. Munmun opts for a green long necklace and matching earrings for this light-shade lehenga. Her sleek hairstyle, bold black eyes, and bold red lips complement her appearance.

Munmun Dutta’s Saree

Get that six yards of elegance like Munmun Dutta in the red saree. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress dons a beautiful sheer red saree embellished with intricate zari work and threadwork all over the outfit. She pairs her look with the matching plain blouse. She keeps it simple yet attractive with the long sparkling earrings and maan tika. The beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips complement her appearance.

Munmun Dutta’s, which traditional look did you like, lehenga or saree? Let us know in the comments box below.