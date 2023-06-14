My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan

Devanggana Chauhan who plays the role of Jasmine in Sony TV’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is quite opposite to the character she plays on screen. Produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks, the show has brought in positivity owing to the concept and broad story that it tackles.

Says Devanggana, “My character is very different and unique. Jasmine aka Jazz shows herself to be a high-profile person, even though she is not. We can say ‘meethi churi hain woh’. I feel everyone can relate to this character. Jasmine is also very self-obsessed and thinks she is the best.”

Even though Devanggana is different from her onscreen persona in many ways, she finds a similarity with Jasmine in being dramatic. “I am very dramatic too as being normal is very boring for me. What I also relate with Jazz is the way she keeps her wardrobe scattered, I do it unintentionally as I do not get time to manage my wardrobe.”

Devanggana was part of the earlier project of Invictus T Mediaworks, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. “I was playing a doctor in that show. Dhadkan was a very different show. It was a medical drama where all the doctors and the people from the medical fraternity were able to relate. Herumb sir and Nilanjana ma’am don’t make shows which are quite mainstream. They make shows that you can relate to.”

Devanggana enjoys doing things that she loves. “I am a VJ, RJ and I do so many events. I just love to be on stage. I have never done any work which never excites me because I love things that excite me. This is how I stay motivated in life. Also, there’s so much love you get from the audiences. It makes me feel so happy,” she says.