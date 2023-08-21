My character of Shreya in Shravani has a wide range of scope to perform: Simran Sharma

Actress Simran Sharma who was earlier seen in Atrangi’s show Drishti has recently entered the Shemaroo Umang show Shravani produced by Ravindra Gautam. The show has taken a leap of 12 years and also achieved the feat of completing 100 episodes.

Simran enters the show as the main parallel lead, and plays Shivansh’s sister. Named Shreya, the story plot has now started around the medical college admission drama of Shravani and Shreya.

Talking about the role in the show, Simran tells us, “Shreya is a person who knows her value, loves her family and is working hard towards getting her medical college degree. There is drama going on with Shreya’s medical college admission. The character is very strong and unique.”

“Having such characters will bring a lot to the table when it comes to Hindi TV. Shravani and Shreya’s clashes will happen in the future. The character has a wide range of scope. I am expecting this role to be liked by the audience,” she says.

Also, she describes, “The writing of this character is so beautiful, unique and prominent, that it has all the elements of fun, emotion and drama. The chemistry overall that Shreya has with every character in the show, is so beautiful that I had to pick this show. Also, my dad wanted me to become a doctor. So this show gives a glimpse of me playing a medical student.”

