My mother and sisters have been big inspirations in my life: Rachana Mistry

Rachana Mistry, the talented actress currently captivating audiences as Arya in Sony Entertainment Television’s series, Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, recently shared insights into the women who have influenced and inspired her journey both personally and professionally. In a candid conversation, Rachana highlighted the pivotal role her mother and sisters, Krunali and Nidhi, have played in shaping her outlook on life. She said, “My mother and sisters are the women who have influenced my journey. I have been inspired a lot by my mother. She has been an amazing support to my father. Both my sisters have been big pillars of our house.”

When discussing her plans to celebrate the achievements and progress of women in her community and workplace, Rachana emphasized the importance of acknowledgment and appreciation. “Any kind of appreciation makes women happy. It makes us feel valued and respected. I also planned to do the same to appreciate and thank every woman of our set. However, we had a holiday on women’s day. Hence, I celebrated with my mother and sisters.”

As Rachana reminisced about the woman who has made a significant impact in her life, she fondly recalled her eldest sister, Krunali. Reflecting on her admiration for her sisters, Rachana likened her elder sister, Krunali, to the ‘Shravan of our house,’ symbolizing dedication and commitment. “The woman who has made a significant impact in my life is my eldest sister, Krunali. I have been looking up to her all my life. She has been supportive in my career as well. She has always been around,” Rachana shared.