Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj-Jagriti’s closeness during Holi irks Akash; Sapna and Akash agitated

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with the swapping during the dual marriages in Kalikant’s houses ruining four lives. As we know, the wedding of Suraj and Jagriti has happened while Akash is married to Sapna. Suraj got to know about Sapna’s involvement in the swap which hurt him a lot. Jagriti, meanwhile, got to know about Suraj starting the swap drama. Sapna brainwashed Akash (Sagar Parekh) and Kalikant too, asked Akash to assert his opinions and voice strongly. Akash went ahead and misbehaved with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) came to his rescue.

The upcoming episode will see Holi drama ensuing in the show. Kalikant will ask both his sons to not play Holi with their newlywed wives as it is against their family custom. However, the newlyweds will go ahead and be seen playing Holi. At the Holi event, Suraj and Jagriti will be seen actively playing Holi with each other, and this will irk Akash. Akash and Sapna will get jealous seeing them happy.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.