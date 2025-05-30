‘Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah’: Rachana Mistry Consults Real-Life IPS Veteran for Her Role

Zee TV’s Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah delivered more than just a plot twist—it marked a full-circle moment years in the making. For Rachana Mistry, it was personal, and she knew it had to be perfect.

Hard work never goes unrewarded. It may take time, but when that moment finally arrives, it’s unforgettable. That sentiment couldn’t be truer for Rachana Mistry, whose portrayal of Jagriti in Zee TV’s Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah has reached a powerful, emotional high point.

What started as the journey of a spirited young girl from the marginalised Chitta community—who dared to dream of becoming an IPS officer to fight injustice and reclaim her community’s dignity—has now come full circle. In a major turning point in the show, Jagriti returns to her village, not just as a survivor, but as an officer of the law, donning the IPS uniform with pride, purpose, and the authority to confront her long-time oppressor, Kalikant Thakur (played by Aarya Babbar).

This wasn’t just a costume change for Rachana. It was a transformative moment that demanded sincerity and depth. Determined to make Jagriti’s evolution feel authentic, the actress went the extra mile in her preparation.

“This wasn’t just a plot twist—it was a full-circle moment years in the making, and I knew it had to be perfect,” says Rachana. “Portraying Jagriti has been one of the most fulfilling journeys of my career. When I first stepped into her shoes, I knew she was special, but watching her evolve from a girl with big dreams to an IPS officer fighting for justice has been incredibly emotional.”

To bring that authenticity to screen, Rachana immersed herself in real-life stories of women IPS officers. “I spent nearly a month preparing for this phase—watching interviews, understanding their body language, how they spoke, how they carried themselves. I also spoke to my dad’s friend, a retired IPS officer, who gave me deep insight into the mindset behind the uniform. That conversation stayed with me.”

She adds, “I didn’t want Jagriti just to look the part. I wanted her to be the part—firm, composed, with fire in her eyes and purpose in her stride. Shooting the scene where I finally don the IPS uniform gave me goosebumps. There was pride, not just as an actor, but as a woman bringing such a powerful story to life.”

While the IPS uniform signals a new chapter, the story is far from over. Now armed with the law and unshakable resolve, Jagriti is ready to confront Kalikant Thakur—the very man who once tried to crush her spirit. As the stakes rise and the battle for justice begins, viewers can expect an emotionally charged and thrilling ride.

Will justice finally prevail? Can Jagriti bring an end to Kalikant’s tyranny?

To find out, tune in to Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah every day at 8:30 PM, only on Zee TV.