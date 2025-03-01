Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jagriti’s father makes the big switch; major drama with bride swap

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with the wedding drama creating a big fiasco. As we know, Suraj (Vijayendra Singh) was about to marry Sapna (Pranjali Singh), and Akash (Sagar Parekh) was to marry Jagriti (Rachana Mistry). However, we wrote about the major drama that kickstarted with Suraj getting to know of the real identity of Jagriti being Jaggu from the Chitta basti. He was determined and did not want Jagriti to marry Akash. So he spiked Jagriti’s drink and asked another person Trisha wom he hired, to sit in Jagriti’s place. However, Sapna overheard this plan of Suraj. She took this opportunity to unite with the guy she loved, that is Akash. She decided to trap Trisha and take her place in the mandap along with Akash.

The upcoming episode will see Bhairav, that is Jagriti’s father who will be responsible for the ultimate big switch. Bhairav who will want to avenge the death of his wife Malti, who was killed by Kalikant Thakur, will want Jagriti to become the daughter-in-law of Kalikant. So he will ask Trisha to put Sapna’s costume to Jagriti and make her sit along with Suraj.

In this way, the wedding will happen of Suraj-Jagriti and Akash-Sapna. We have already written about all the four being shocked to see the switch in marriage. While Akash will blame Suraj, Suraj will blame Akash.

