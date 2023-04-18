Megha Ray, the talented young star, is an exceptional performer and has proved it early in her career. The actress who played an author-backed role in Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai and strong-headed protagonist in Apna Time Bhi Aayega is back on screen with her new role as Radhika Yadav in Sony TV’s latest show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’.

The show offers viewers a distinctive perspective into the life of Radhika Yadav, a girl filled with grit and determination from Jhansi who wants to make it big in the metropolis of Mumbai. Talking about her new show, When the makers narrated the story of Sapnon ki Chhalaang, I found Radhika to be an entirely new personality I hadn’t explored yet. Her approach to solving life issues and managing everything in an alien city all by herself caught my attention the most. However, it’s not just the character but also the plot and the diverse perspectives of all the characters in the show that made me say yes.”

When asked what kind of research she did for her role Radhika, who is from Jhansi, she added, “Voice, posture, dressing sense, desi-accented English, differences in upbringing, conditioning due to the social pressures that could come from living in small towns were paid attention to, to name a few. But she belongs to this generation and is well aware, updated, and fun.”

Radhika’s mother plays a very important role in her life, being her constant support. Megha revealed how her parents perceived her career shift from an engineer to an actor. She mentioned, “They have been my constant critics and supporters too. They have often kept their genuine concerns and instincts aside and believed in me. Debates happen, discussions happen, disagreements and agreements happen, but ultimately, our love keeps us tight and helps us arrive at solutions that fit us all.”

