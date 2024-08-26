Television | Celebrities

Aniruddh Dave gets talking about his pet dog Mui, and how she is a part of his family, much like a daughter to him. Read to know his emotional bond with Mui here at IWMBuzz.com.

Blessed are those who have furry friends in their lives, says Chandu Champion actor Aniruddh Dave. Today, 26 August being the International Dog Day, Aniruddh talks about his pet dog being more of a family to him, and nothing less than a daughter to him.

Says Aniruddh, “Dogs and pets are special and they don’t require any special day to celebrate. They are a part of our life, most loved ones in everyday life and I feel they are a part of your family. They are so selfless and need nothing in return. I am a dog lover and not because I have a dog at home but ever since I started my career wherever I shot I made furry friends and the bond is very different.”

Talking about his dog, he says, “Dogs know who are pet friendly and are pet lovers, my pet Mui is like a daughter to me. The bond is very different. Whenever I come back from shooting the way my Mui does a High Five to me is very special to me. When I had some injuries on my back I used to sleep with the mattress on the ground beside her bed and since then, our bond has deepened. She now misses me when I am not around.”

“As an animal lover, I regularly organise camps where we get stray dogs adopted. We also make arrangements for medical treatments. You will be surprised to know that deworming can be done in the same amount as one coffee outside,” he adds.

He continues, “A film named Hathicko is my favourite as it beautifully explains the bond that I share with Mui. Whenever I am out of town, shooting, when I call her name on a video call, she barks and jumps around calling me back. It’s been 9 years since she has been with us, she eats food from our hand. I know we spoiled her but we love her that much.”