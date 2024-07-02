My role is extremely promising in Jubilee Talkies: Sakshi Parihar

Actress Sakshi Parihar who has featured in the shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Hara Sindoor, has joined the cast of the newly launched TV show Jubilee Talkies on Sony TV. Jubilee Talkies, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, has Abhishek Bajaj and Khushi Dubey playing the leads. Sakshi has joined the show to play the parallel lead role. She feels grateful to the Universe for helping her to pursue a successful acting career.

She says, “I am happy that I can establish myself as an actor. My hard work and faith are the key secrets behind my achievements to date and there is yet a long way to go. All I need is the support and love of my audience. I carry a huge gratitude for everything. I am thankful to the Universe for helping me to pursue a successful acting career.”

Sakshi essays the role of Ira, who happens to be the girlfriend of male protagonist Ayaan Grover (Abhishek Bajaj).

She finds her role promising and elaborates on it. “My role is very promising and has many layers of emotions. The story of the show will revolve around me and the audience will get to witness new twist and turns. Not just my character, but the complete show has a new storyline, which is different from the household drama and will entertain the viewers with a fresh concept. I’m being positive and request my fans to watch me in a fresh role.”

Talking about her role Ira, she shares, “The show revolves around showbiz. I am playing an actress, so I’m given a very glamorous look. I am very excited about this show because it is somewhere a role that I always wanted to play. It has many layers and emotions. Anyone will easily connect with it. All I look for is some blessings and love from my audience. Hopefully the show becomes a turning point in my acting career.”

Best of luck!!