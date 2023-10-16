Television | Celebrities

Angad Hasija the talented actor talks about how he has grown spiritually while shooting for the Sony SAB show Pashminna in Kashmir. Read his thoughts here at IWMBuzz.com.

Actor Angad Hasija who came to the limelight with Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai at the age of 19 is all set to play the character of Paras in Sony Sab’s upcoming show Pashminna. The show is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Productions.

Sharing details about his new show he says, “When I was offered Pashminna, the first thing that popped up in my mind was that I’d be living in ‘Paradise on Earth’ – Kashmir for 6 months. Just the feeling of shooting in Kashmir made me so excited. Kashmir is very peaceful and I had never been there. Another reason is that this is a different kind of love story. Everyone is playing the role of a local Kashmiri, including me.”

“Pashminna is also like doing a web series because it is a finite series which will be on air for six months. We will be given a chance to shoot on houseboats, and so many more locations, which makes it quite different from other shows. This is what made me realize that this show is going to be something distinct and will be full of challenges. As I mentioned, shooting will be in real locations, and we are going to portray characters we have never done so far,” adds Angad.

Speaking about his role in detail he says, ”The most important thing is that I am playing the role of a college boy, who has to wear a lot of bright-coloured clothes. The name of my character is Paras and he is a bit rude but he is good at heart. He always feels proud of his father’s status and never leaves a chance to show off. The character transforms himself as at first he acts like a sweet boy who likes Pashminna (the female lead) a lot. Later on, he becomes a villain which will make the story interesting. I must admit that it was very challenging for me as the character shifts from being positive to negative. In the same show, there are a lot of variations.“

Angad who has been a fitness freak all these years uses his time off in Kashmir very nicely. He says, ”As this is my first time in Kashmir, I am exploring this place in my own way. The place is so peaceful which has made me grow spiritually. I do meditation and workout. Interestingly, I reside near Dal Lake, so I often go for a walk in the evening. As we are shooting in real locations, there are some adjustments made according to the place, which leads to a gap of at least two days between the shoots. It’s not that I work for twenty-four hours, I am glad I am getting a chance to spend some quality time here. The food is good, the fruits are so fresh, all this seems like the universe has given you a treat. That’s how I feel here.”

Best of luck, Angad!!