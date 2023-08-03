ADVERTISEMENT
Nakul Mehta Is 'Bada Besharam' In Love With Jankee Parekh; Watch

Nakul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are an adorable couple in the town. The actor expresses his love for his wife in the latest Instagram reel. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 10:30:01
Nakul Mehta Is 'Bada Besharam' In Love With Jankee Parekh; Watch 840104

Nakul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are one of the heartthrob couples in the Telly world. Their togetherness has made fans flutter. The duo often treats their fans with amazing mushy pictures and videos. Today the actor turns ‘Besharam’ in love with Jankee.

Nakul Mehta’s Besharam Rang For Jankee

The actor dropped a beautiful video on his Instagram profile featuring his beloved wife Jankee Parekh. He aligned the short clips with background music Ghagra x kyun aage peeche. From the song ‘Bada Besharam’ part is true, says the actor in the text.

The video starts with Jankee flying in the air like a princess. As the video goes on, she can be seen dancing with her kid and playing on swings. Later Jankee and Nakul pose for a selfie, smiling in all colors.

Nakul captioned the post, “She asked me out on August 2nd
I consented on August 3rd
Love you @jank_ee 😍today & forever.”

Nakul Mehta tied the knot with Jankee in January 2012 and since then has awed his fans with a mushy glimpse. While the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 3rd, 2022. The duo named their son Sufi.

Did you like Nakul Mehta’s love for Jankee Parekh? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IMWBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite stars in the future.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

