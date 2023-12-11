ITA Awards 2023: Nakul Mehta takes home best actor award again, celebrates with wife Jankee

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakul Mehta recently celebrated a triumphant night at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards, where he clinched the coveted title of Best Actor Drama, Jury – Television for the third consecutive year. The actor shared the joyous news on social media alongside captivating pictures featuring him and his wife, Jankee.

In a series of beautiful photos, Nakul expressed the significance of the award, stating, “Last night was special. We won the honour of Best Actor Drama, Jury – Television for the 3rd consecutive year at the @theitaofficial for a very special show and character which keeps giving 🍬” The post not only celebrated his individual achievement but also acknowledged the continuous success of the show “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Season 2 & 3.”

Nakul went on to express his immense gratitude to the collective effort of the entire team, including the cast and crew, who played a pivotal role in the show’s success. He credited them for their passion, discipline, and craftsmanship that contributed to the consistent recognition of the series.

Acknowledging the vital role played by industry champion Ekta Kapoor, Nakul expressed, “Massive gratitude to my collaborator and industry champion @ektarkapoor for your continued trust, belief and love ❤️” This acknowledgment highlights the importance of collaboration and support within the entertainment industry.

Adding a personal touch to his gratitude, Nakul credited his wife, Jankee, for her unwavering support, especially in managing parenting responsibilities while he dedicated himself to the demanding role. He shared, “This honour would not be the same if I didn’t have the absolute support of my best half @jank_ee to share this who took over the bulk of our parenting responsibilities whilst I toiled on my show.”

See photos:

In closing, Nakul expressed his humility and gratitude towards his audiences, recognizing their role in the journey of the show and his consecutive wins. The post ended on a sweet note, with Nakul sharing a picture of the three prestigious awards from 2021, 2022, and 2023, capturing a moment of serenity as the silver ladies basked in their collective glory.