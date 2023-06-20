ADVERTISEMENT
Theater | Celebrities

Nakul Mehta's Connection With Theatre

Nakul Mehta is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. He has come a long way. But do you know it has a connection with theatre? Read about it the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jun,2023 17:30:54
Nakul Mehta's Connection With Theatre

Bade Acche Lagte Hai fame Nakul Mehta is enjoying success in his career. The actor has always captivated his fans through his acting skills. Though he is very different in real life, he portrays his character dedicatedly on screen. Like many actors in the business, do you know Nakul was also part of a theatre? Read more to know.

Nakul Mehta started his journey in the industry as a theatre artist. Later he ventured into acting in TV shows. The actor was encouraged by his close friend Drashti Dhami to do acting on Television. In addition, the actor in World Theatre Day shared a post in 2019 remembering his theatre days.

In the caption, he wrote, “It’s World Theatre Day today & this is a poignant reminder to myself that I need to go watch, breathe & do more theatre.” This picture is from 2013 featuring Nakul and his co-actor in the frame.

Nakul Mehta's Connection With Theatre 817666

Nakul Mehta became a household name in no time with his shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Ishqbaaz, and Bade Acche Lagte Hai. As an actor, he has evolved over the years. He has a vast fandom on his Instagram with millions of followers. Regularly sharing pictures, videos, and updates keeps his fans engaged and entertained.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet the ‘uncanny Uber ride’ of Nakuul Mehta and son Sufi
Meet the ‘uncanny Uber ride’ of Nakuul Mehta and son Sufi
In Pics: Surbhi Jyoti poses fierce in bohemian white co-Ord set, collaborates with Nakul Mehta
In Pics: Surbhi Jyoti poses fierce in bohemian white co-Ord set, collaborates with Nakul Mehta
Times when Harshad Chopda, Nakul Mehta, And Shaheer Sheikh got us overwhelmed with their emotional scenes
Times when Harshad Chopda, Nakul Mehta, And Shaheer Sheikh got us overwhelmed with their emotional scenes
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundra, Reem Sheikh-Zain Imam to Harshad Chopra- Pranali Rathod, Television Jodis Ruling In 2022
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundra, Reem Sheikh-Zain Imam to Harshad Chopra- Pranali Rathod, Television Jodis Ruling In 2022
Ishqbaaaz is back? Surbhi Chandna gives subtle details with Nakul Mehta
Ishqbaaaz is back? Surbhi Chandna gives subtle details with Nakul Mehta
Check Out How Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Mehra, And Other TV Actors Pull Off The Decorated Turbans Effortlessly
Check Out How Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Mehra, And Other TV Actors Pull Off The Decorated Turbans Effortlessly
Latest Stories
‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father’s second marriage, internet loves it
‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father’s second marriage, internet loves it
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work
Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are super happy, what’s the secret?
Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are super happy, what’s the secret?
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
Read Latest News