Nakul Mehta's Connection With Theatre

Bade Acche Lagte Hai fame Nakul Mehta is enjoying success in his career. The actor has always captivated his fans through his acting skills. Though he is very different in real life, he portrays his character dedicatedly on screen. Like many actors in the business, do you know Nakul was also part of a theatre? Read more to know.

Nakul Mehta started his journey in the industry as a theatre artist. Later he ventured into acting in TV shows. The actor was encouraged by his close friend Drashti Dhami to do acting on Television. In addition, the actor in World Theatre Day shared a post in 2019 remembering his theatre days.

In the caption, he wrote, “It’s World Theatre Day today & this is a poignant reminder to myself that I need to go watch, breathe & do more theatre.” This picture is from 2013 featuring Nakul and his co-actor in the frame.

Nakul Mehta became a household name in no time with his shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Ishqbaaz, and Bade Acche Lagte Hai. As an actor, he has evolved over the years. He has a vast fandom on his Instagram with millions of followers. Regularly sharing pictures, videos, and updates keeps his fans engaged and entertained.

