Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh’s Adorable Coffee House Selfie Captures The Essence Of Love

Nakul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are one of Telly’s most popular couples. The actor married Jankee in January 2012 and surprised his followers with a sentimental glance. Their closeness has made fans swoon. The couple frequently provides their followers with great, mushy photos and videos. Today, the actor posted a selfie with his adored wife, Jankee Parekh. Have a look at the image below.

Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh’s Selfie Picture Appearance-

Nakuul Mehta shared a picture of himself with her beloved wife, Jankee Parekh. The actor appeared in a casual all-black round neckline, a half-sleeved plain T-shirt, and a messy combed hairstyle. His charismatic look and relaxed demeanor exude comfort and ease, making him the perfect companion for their coffee outing. Jankee looked stunning as she opted for a black, white, grey, and brown stand collar, V-neckline, and puffed pleated-sleeved outfit.

For hair, she opted for a messy look in a side-parted tied bun hairstyle with loose strands and applied minimal makeup with peach blush cheeks and matte lips. In the picture, Nakuul took a selfie with his wife with a smile and charming look. Their coffee date selfie showcases their impeccable style and the deep bond and affection they share, leaving admirers enchanted by their heartwarming presence.

He captioned his look, “Tere sang Ek simple si coffee bhi kick deti hai ☕️”

What is your reaction to Nakuul’s selfie picture with Jankee? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.