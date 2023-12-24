Couple Goals: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh go mushy in public, check out

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh epitomize a love story straight out of a fairy tale. At the tender age of 18, Nakuul was captivated by the vision of a future filled with enchantment that Jankee could bring into his life. From that moment, he held an unwavering belief that she was his destined companion. After nine years of courtship, the couple joyfully embarked on their marital journey, exchanging vows on the 28th of January in 2012. Their love story is a testament to the enduring magic that unfolded between them, culminating in a union that continues to inspire others with its tale of enduring love and commitment.

And now again the duo is serving couple goals with their latest photo on social media handle. The couple took to their social media handle to share a beautiful candid moment, where we can see the couple going all mushy in public while enjoying some good coffee.

In the photo we can see Jankee wearing a pretty floral casual top that she teamed with her sleek straight hairdo and no makeup. She can be seen planting a kiss on Nakuul Mehta’s cheeks, while the latter clicks the adorable selfie, also decked in his casuals. Sharing the photos, Nakuul wrote, “The offspring will now have to deal with over caffeinated folks who have promised him a Santa this Christmas.”

Netizens go awe

As the couple serve goals fans couldn’t stop but go all awe of their photos. One wrote, “Warmest smiles on the internet today and forever ♥️ You guys keep making people believe in love 🩷 Stay happy and blessed together forever” another wrote, “Somehow caffeinated folks are better than Santa on Prozac” another commented, “the smiles! may you always have plenty of reasons to smile”