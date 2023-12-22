Nakul Mehta Enjoys ‘Mamma Mia’ Musical Event With His Parents And Wife, See Photos

If Nakul Mehta today’s Instagram photos won’t make you awestruck, then what will? Taking to his Instagram handle, the ever-charming Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor drops a super adorable photo with his family. It seems the actor took a much-needed break to spend quality time with his family. Let’s have a closer look.

In the shared photo, Nakul can be seen posing with her father, Pratap Singh Mehta, mother, Shail Lodha Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parikh Mehta. The father-son duo pose with their wives, keeping their hands on their wives’ shoulders. These couples look adorable and make us feel in awe. The beautiful smile on their faces shows the amount of excitement and happiness the Mehta family has.

Before you wonder where these couples are posing, let us reveal that this background place, ‘Mamma Mia’, is a musical event held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Sharing this million-dollar photo, Nakul, in the caption, wrote, “Went to Mamma MIA with ma Mamma & Dadda! Whatte absolute riot @nmacc.india.”

Did you like Nakul Mehta’s adorable time together with family? Drop your views in the comments box below.