Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta has taken it to his Instagram handle to share a reel with his son Sufi, as the father-son duo enjoy their uncanny, new uber ride, which is a beautiful horse. The duo can be seen riding the beautiful horse in the open crop field, catering pure goals to fans. However it isn’t the first time that Nakuul Mehta has got us awed with his adorable moments with his son Sufi, but this one definitely remains special.

In the video, as the duo romps in Rajasthan, can be seen riding the beautiful horse. Nakuul wore a tie-dye hoodie t-shirt that he teamed with beige pants. He can be seen holding Sufi in front, who took the front seat. Nakuul Mehta while riding the horse, patted on its side calling it ‘Uber In Rajasthan’.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Uber Rides”.

Taking note, a user wrote, “U and your captions…👌👌 love to our cute Sufi…😍”

Another wrote, “Animal rides should be ban overall.. Pls don’t support this”

Nakuul Mehta earned his own niche as an actor after his work as Ram Kapoor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. The actor co-starred alongside Disha Parmar in the show. Their chemistry earned immense love from the netizens over the years. However, as of now Nakuul Mehta is no more a part of the show. The actor decided to leave the show for the best reasons known to him. He also issued an overwhelming statement after leaving the show on his Instagram handle.