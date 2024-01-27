Nakul Mehta-Dheeraj Dhoopar: The Cutest Families Of TV Stars

In the past few years, several actors have become parents and are embracing parenthood happily. Not just that, they have often shared insights from their beautiful moments with the sweet family, and here we look into TV stars’ cute families, from Nakul Mehta to Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Nakul Mehta

Nakul tied the knot with singer Jankee on 28 January 2012. After years, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Sufi, on February 3, 202. This cute family photo is proof of their adorable bond. And their smiles clearly show their sweet little world of happiness and love.

Gurmeet Choudhary

The lovely couple Gurmeet Choudhary with wife and actress Debina Bonnerjee were blessed with a baby girl named Liaana on 3 April 2022. And soon, on 11 November 2022, the couple welcomed 2nd child, a baby girl named Divisha. Indeed, this family picture is the cutest.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

One of the cutest couples, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora, never miss a chance to capture attention. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 10 August 2022. The couple often share pictures of their little bundle of joy, and this cute family picture is undoubtedly melting our hearts.

