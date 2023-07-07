Power Couple Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Make For A Romantic Pair; Check Pics

Nakuul Mehta who is popular for his TV shows Ishqbaaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain etc is a devoted husband and a family man. Every time he gets an opportunity to spend quality time with his family, Nakuul sees to it that he is with his wife Jankee and son Sufi. Nakuul and Jankee have had an amazing life journey as a couple. They dated for over a decade post which they got married. Now, they are blessed with a son Sufi who is the joy of their lives.

Even when they indulge in professional responsibilities and duties to carry forward as parents, they take ample time out to shower love on each other. We can say that they are romantic to the core, even when they are busy. Nakuul had once said that his life will be beautiful if he married Jankee. And that holds good for both today!!

We love the way Nakuul finds time for Jankee. The two of them complement each other well, and do all that it can to keep the other in a peaceful romantic space.

We are thrilled to see some beautiful pictures of the couple. And we would like to show you the same.

So here you go!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, Nakuul and Jankee complete each other!! And their togetherness is a blessing indeed. Sufi is lucky to have got parents like them!!

