Nakuul Mehta’s New Video With Wife Jankee Parikh Is The Cutest, Watch

The ever-charming Nakuul Mehta never misses a chance to impress with his personality. The actor is known for his acting prowess in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Ishqbaaz and others. Besides that, his social media dump creates buzz on the internet, and the latest one is no exception. The actor shares a cute video with his wife, Jankee Parikh, which is a no-miss treat for his fans.

Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring himself with his wife, Jankee Parikh. The duo can be seen twinning in blue sweaters. They look cute together in this outfit, and their face glows in the winter chill. In the video, the duo can be seen mimicking the song Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari by Arijit Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Sunidhi Chauhan from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s film Chennai Express.

And the text in the video says, “Research says that 2024 is the year for people who are NOT in sync.” This relates to Nakuul and Jankee as Nakuul forgot the lyrics in the middle, but Jankee kept singing. And sharing this, he wrote in the caption, “Share it with another human who just cannot remember lyrics. They deserve love too.”

