Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Turns From Superhero to Joker Bhaiya In Quick Time; Check Why

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta talks about the moment he felt like a superhero, but was soon reduced to being called Joker Bhaiya. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 16:45:13
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta is presently back in the show after a brief break. As we know, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 kickstarted which meant Nakuul and Disha Parmar were moving out of the show. However, in a few months” time, Nakuul and Disha were brought back with a new season and new story in the same show. Yes, Nakuul is busy shooting for the show even while spending quality time with his family. The recent picture has him talking about his son Sufi and how he nicknamed him!!

Nakuul talks of his amazing casual look wherein he looked handsome and dashing. He was seen wearing a green T-shirt and a matching green jacket with sunglasses with a tinge of green in it. Nakuul felt like a superhero, is what he says. However, in quick time, his high hopes about his look were dashed by his son, Sufi who ended up calling him ‘Joker Bhaiya’.

Yes, this is what Nakuul writes.

Got out of the door feeling like a superhero. Son cut me to size by calling me Joker Bhaiya. It’s a good day, peepz.

You want to have a look at his dashing personality in this look? So here you go!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you loving this new look of Nakuul? What is he for you? Joker Bhaiya or Superhero!!

