Watch: Nakuul Mehta vibes with the mountain sun

With this mountain sun look, Nakuul Mehta proves that he's not only a talented actor but also a fashion trendsetter, effortlessly combining comfort and style. Scroll below to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 11:40:28
Nakuul Mehta, the charismatic actor, is setting the perfect mountain vibes as he basks in the warm sun. In a delightful fashion choice, he dons a vibrant yellow cardigan over a casual white shirt, exuding a laid-back yet stylish aura.

Nakul’s perfect style in the mountains

The combination of the bright yellow and crisp white creates a refreshing and cheerful look, perfectly complementing the picturesque surroundings. Nakuul’s choice of black pants adds a touch of sophistication to the ensemble, striking a balance between casual and refined. His messy hair and well-groomed stubble beard give him an effortlessly cool and rugged appeal, further enhancing his overall charm. With this mountain sun look, Nakuul Mehta proves that he’s not only a talented actor but also a fashion trendsetter, effortlessly combining comfort and style. Whether he’s on the screen or off, Nakuul knows how to captivate hearts with his impeccable fashion choices and irresistible charm.

Check out the video below-

One wrote, “Ye dekhkar #PKDH ki Pankhuri ki entry with that song in yellow dress …yaad aa gaya”

Another wrote, “And tomorrow #Pkdh is going to complete its glorious 11 years anniversary ❤”

Another wrote, “Adi-Pankhuri ya #Raya ki pic toh banti hai hamara weekend ban jayega”

A fourth one added, “Hoping that this is a pre-post making all of us emotional about #PKDH 11 yrs. of golden completion tomorrow!😍 We are awaiting a reel tomorrow as weekend blast like last year!”

