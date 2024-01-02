Parth Samthaan and Nakuul Mehta turn desi boys in ethnic attires

Handsome actors Parth Samthaan and Nakuul Mehta have recently set the social media ablaze with their captivating ethnic looks. The duo, known for their charismatic presence on and off-screen, showcased their desi vibes in impeccable traditional attire that left fans swooning. Parth donned a striking black sherwani, while Nakuul opted for a navy blue kurta with a unique half-jacket style.

Parth, a heartthrob in the television industry, shared his ethnic elegance with fans on Instagram. The actor graced his followers with a series of photos featuring him in a sophisticated black sherwani. The sherwani, accentuated with intricate white embroidery, exuded a classic charm that perfectly complemented Parth’s dashing persona. The actor opted for simplicity and elegance, allowing the richness of the black sherwani to speak volumes. In the caption, he playfully remarked, “Just Posing like a Wow 👅 #blackloveswhite,” captivating the attention of his admirers.

Meanwhile, Nakuul, known for his suave style, shared his ethnic look that was nothing short of perfection. The actor chose a navy blue kurta with a distinctive half-jacket style, elevating the traditional ensemble to contemporary elegance. The kurta featured a plum-colored design, adding a touch of uniqueness to Nakuul’s outfit. Posed against the backdrop of the sun, Nakuul looked effortlessly handsome, and he humorously captioned the post as “Jamun Juice 🍇,” playfully incorporating the color of his attire.

Both Parth and Nakuul’s ethnic looks not only showcased their impeccable fashion sense but also celebrated the richness of Indian culture. In an era where fashion trends are ever-evolving, the duo reminded us of the timeless appeal of traditional attire, proving that desi vibes are always in vogue. As expected, fans and followers flooded the comments sections with compliments and adoration for Parth and Nakuul. The actors’ social media posts quickly gained traction, with fans expressing their awe at the stunning ethnic looks.