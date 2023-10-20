Television | Celebrities

Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga

Munmun Dutta donned a mesmerizing multicolored lehenga that exuded an air of festive joy. The ensemble consisted of a v-neck blouse and a striking multicolored dupatta

Manisha Suthar
20 Oct,2023
Credit: Munmun Dutta Instagram

Munmun Dutta, the popular Indian actress, known for her role as Babita Iyer in the long-running TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently lit up Instagram with a series of stunning photos. Dressed in a vibrant multicolored lehenga, Munmun showcased her exquisite fashion sense during the Navratri celebration.

Munmun’s fashion choices have often been the talk of the town, and her recent Navratri celebration outfit was no exception. The actress donned a mesmerizing multicolored lehenga that exuded an air of festive joy. The ensemble consisted of a v-neck blouse and a striking multicolored dupatta, which she uniquely wore like a jacket, adding a modern twist to traditional attire.

To complete her elegant look, Munmun chose the perfect accessories to complement her outfit. She adorned herself with long dangler earrings. The actress also opted for matching multicolored bangles. Munmun’s makeup and beauty choices were equally captivating. She opted for glossy and shiny makeup, which gave her a radiant appearance that perfectly matched the festive spirit of Navratri. Her glossy pink lipstick added a pop of color to her look, and she even wore blue lenses to further elevate her style.

Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga, Check Photos 863028

Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga, Check Photos 863029

Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga, Check Photos 863030

Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga, Check Photos 863031

Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga, Check Photos 863032

Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga, Check Photos 863033

Munmun Dutta, always appreciative of her fans, shared these breathtaking photos with her Instagram followers. She captioned the images with, “Ahmedabad yesterday ✨” to give a glimpse into her festive celebration. The talented actress also credited the creators of her stunning look. Her outfit was courtesy of Asopalav, and her accessories were provided by Rubans. Munmun’s style was impeccably curated by Styling by Victor and Sohail Mughal, while her management was taken care of by Afreen Riaz.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

