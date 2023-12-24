Nia Sharma Shares Glimpse From Ravi Dubey’s Birthday Bash Says, ‘Always Be My…’

Jamai Raja actors Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey share a great bond. The duo became one of the most popular on-screen Jodi at that time. Though they are not seen on-screen anymore, but their off-screen chemistry is drool-worthy. Now taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma shared a post revealing a glimpse of Ravi Dubey’s birthday bash last night.

Ravi Dubey’s Birthday Bash

Taking to her Instagram handle this morning, Nia Sharma shares glimpses from Ravi Dubey’s birthday bash. In the first photo, Nia can be seen posing with the birthday boy and giving him a side hug. In the next video clip, the duo can be seen indulging in fun banter as they enjoy their drink. Also, the actress shouts in Ravi’s ear, and the duo burst out laughing.

For the birthday party, Ravi Dubey wore a black t-shirt paired with matching pants and styled his look with a funky jacket. On the other hand, Nia Sharma wore a beautiful red mini dress, and as usual, her bold makeup and style complemented her appearance. Sharing this post, Nia, in the caption, wrote, “No matter how bad you look clean shaven.. You’ll always be my bestie @ravidubey2312. Happiest birthday Ravi. bye I’m crashing now.”

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.