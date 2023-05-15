Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari’s Mother’s Day moments are the sweetest, check out

Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari took to their social media handle to celebrate mother’s day. While one shared pictures with her both parents, the other with her mother and onscreen daughters.

Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari are celebrating mother’s day in the sweetest ways possible. The stars took to their social media stories to share pictures with mothers celebrating the day.

Both the actresses have earlier participated in Bigg Boss. However, while the two have their career dimensions on a different scale now, the stars yet ought to keep us entertained with their amazing work on the screen. Speaking of their celebrations of mother’s day we have shared their posts below.

Have a look-

Nikki Tamboli shares beautiful picture on mother’s day

Nikki Tamboli gained nationwide recognition with her participation in the immensely popular reality show “Bigg Boss 14.” Her vivacious personality and unapologetic demeanor made her a standout contestant, earning her a devoted fan following. Throughout her journey on the show, she fearlessly embraced challenges, showcasing her versatility and ability to adapt to various situations.

And now on the occasion of mother’s day, the actress has taken it to her social media handle to share a post on Mother’s Day. Sharing the picture she wrote, “family time”

Check out-

Shweta Tiwari shares mother’s day post

The acclaimed actress, known for her remarkable portrayal in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” has experienced the challenges of two tumultuous marriages, from which she managed to emerge resiliently. She lovingly embraces her role as a mother to her two children, Palak from her first marriage and Reyansh from her second union.

However, now the actress has shared a post for her own mother on social media, and we are in absolute awe. On the other hand, her onscreen daughters have also shared heart-felt notes for her other on social media.

Check out below-