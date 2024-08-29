Television | Celebrities

Gorgeous actress, Nikki Tamboli garners, praise for her killer personality and strong game on Twitter in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Take a look below!

Nikki Tamboli has made a mark in reality TV with her fiery personality and undeniable charm. In Bigg Boss 14, she was in the top three contestants. The actress is once again the talk of the town. This time, her impressive performance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 has fans and viewers showering her with praise on social media. Take a look below!

Nikki Tamboli Gets Praises For Her Strong Game In Bigg Boss Season 5-

From the moment she entered the house, Nikki has been a force to be reckoned with, displaying her blend of wit, strategy, and determination. With the actress’s sharp comebacks and ability to handle tricky situations, Nikki has kept the audience glued to their screens with her captivating presence.

Twitter has been abuzz with fans expressing their admiration for Nikki’s gameplay. Hashtags like #NikkiTamboli and #BiggBossMarathi have been trending, with users lauding her for bringing fresh energy to the show. Many are calling her the standout contestant of the season, predicting that she could go all the way to the finale.

One fan tweeted, “From #BB14 Top-3 to QUEEN of #BBMarathi, #NikkiTamboli knows how to play the game. She’s unstoppable!” Another wrote, “Nikki Tamboli is Trending. The only Contestant of the BiggBossMarathi season to do so. The game has just begun Guys, It’s a long journey, We can And WE WILL WIN! Keep the love coming in for Nikki.”

Another fan page wrote, “Proud of you #NikkiTamboli the way you are handling bullies of Team A and Team B they all are literally targetting you for no reason but still you are standing strong hats off to you.” One fan page wrote, “She’s here to win and she will win this time no matter what comes her way!”

Another fan wrote, “One woman army Nikki Tamboli. Nikki destroying everyone’s expectations & playing like a Queen.” And another wrote, “She has lived a journey that has been worth a while. Our #MarathiMulgi. Last fan wrote, “She is not here to win the trophy, she is here to make it her season, And no matter what, she does that smoothly, Since Day 1 all promos are based on #NikkiTamboli. Entire game revolves around her! And definitely ye season uske naam se yaad rahega. NIKKI WALA SEASON. That’s her motto.”

As the competition heats up, all eyes are on Nikki to see how she continues to play her game. Nikki Tamboli proves she is the strongest contender for the title this season.