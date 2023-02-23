Nora Fatehi is well known for her stunning appearance and excellent dancing abilities. In addition, she has a sizable fan base on social media because she frequently posts beautiful self-portraits and videos.

There is no denying that she is stunning. With her breathtaking performances in songs like Dilbar, Kamariya, Ek Kam Zindagani, and O Saki Saki, Nora has captured the hearts of millions of listeners. She has previously participated in reality competitions like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora has carved out a niche in this field through tremendous effort and dedication. She also had a role in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D, which was directed by Remo D’Souza and starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Nora wore a stunning saree and knew how to pull it off with the utmost class. Whether wearing traditional or western attire, she never fails to awe us with her attractive appearance. Now, check out a handful of Nora Fatehi’s chic saree styles that captivate you. Look into it.

Beautiful in Pink

Instead of red, Nora Fatehi wore a stunning, shimmering mauve-pink saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani, and she still looked every bit the siren. We are even more obsessed with it because of how exquisitely it is draped. Her embroidered blouse and transparent lacework pallu, which I can’t stop staring at, with its tassels at the ends, only enhance her allure.

She has a look that should be a constant source of fashion inspiration, thanks to her loose waves and natural makeup.

Inspirational In Green

At the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony, Nora Fatehi accepted the Performer of the Year Award while donning a stunning two-toned pista green saree with an intriguing goldwork border. Rukhmani created this timeless item, perfect for wearing to any family event.

Many people are falling in love with the multi-layered chain and pearl earrings.

Bold In Mustard Yellow

When wearing this mustard-yellow saree by Faabiiana, Nora Fatehi demonstrated that she could pull off any outfit. I’m compelled to go to the coast immediately and get that spaghetti strap blouse that looks great with an emerald multi-layer necklace.

Angelic In Floral Print

This picture of her wearing a fancy Sabyasachi saree while filming India’s Greatest Dancer is beautiful. The actress wore an embroidered silk sleeveless blouse with an organza saree. Compared to a short, backless dress, she made this appear 100 times more seductive!

The makeup was kept modest with pink eyeshadow, flushed pink cheeks, and sheer pink lips, along with straightforward stud earrings and a pearl necklace. She has a queenly appearance thanks to the side part and beach waves.

Warrior In Pink

When we saw her wearing this pink saree with gold embossed work along the edges, these were the only thoughts that came to mind. She only had a nose ring, a pair of earrings, and a single bangle to make her outfit more seductive than anything else.

That and her attitude, at least. Said the relaxed hairstyle and little makeup seemed too gorgeous.

Marvelous In Blue

Nora wore an item designed by J. J. Valaya covered in intriguing miniature pieces in blue, green, and brown hues.

The brown buckle belt, bangles, and simple dull-green shirt go perfectly with the printed saree when worn with a layered necklace and emerald earrings. As always, she is gorgeous.

Source: Instagram