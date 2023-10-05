Television | Celebrities

OMG! Krishna Kaul gets injured on Kumkum Bhagya set, watch video

Krishna Kaul revealed an injury he sustained while shooting for one of the sequences in Kumkum Bhagya, shedding light on the dedication and passion that actors put into their craft.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023
Popular actor Krishna Kaul, known for his role as Ranbir in Zee TV’s hit show “Kumkum Bhagya,” left fans both concerned and impressed when he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set. In the video, Krishna revealed an injury he sustained while shooting for one of the sequences in the show, shedding light on the dedication and passion that actors put into their craft.

In a social media post that quickly garnered attention, Krishna shared a glimpse of his dedication to his role as Ranbir. The actor posted a video showing a visible bruise on his forehead, which he obtained while filming a scene for Kumkum Bhagya. Krishna’s dedication to his craft as an actor is evident in this incident. His willingness to go the extra mile to stay in character and deliver a convincing performance reflects the commitment that many actors bring to their roles.

In his caption, Krishna humorously mentioned his attempt to impress the director, Muzzu Desai, by staying in character and not backing down even when faced with challenges. He wrote: “Swipe right to see how i did this. In my defence i was trying to impress the director @muzzudesai by not getting out of the character!” Krishna’s post immediately drew the concern of his fans and followers. They flooded the comments section with well wishes and words of encouragement. One fan wrote, “We noticed! Take care Krishna 🤗,” while another jokingly commented, “Bade bade shoots mai aisi choti choti chot lgti rehti hai @kaul_me 😂.”

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

