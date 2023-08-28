Onam reminds me of cheerful celebrations that unite wonderful cultures of the country: Gaurav Wadhwa

The 10-day-long Onam festivities, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, are celebrated with much pomp across Kerala as people pays homage to legendary King Mahabali’s homecoming, entwined with a tapestry of stories and myths.

The sequence begins with Atham, followed by Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam, culminating on the 10th day, known as Thiruvonam holds much significance. Talented actor Gaurav Wadhwa who essays the role of Keertan in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti has good friends in South India with whom he celebrates Onam.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Gaurav said, “As Onam, the colorful festival has begun, it reminds me of the cheerful celebrations that unite the wonderful cultures of the country. I’m lucky to have good friends in South India, and in the past, I’ve joined them in their joyful extravaganza where they welcomed me warmly into their homes and traditions. Onam is more than just its special traditions; it shows us the importance of love, being together, and not only during the festival but throughout life. The beautiful Pookolam flower designs, arranging the Thiruvathira Kali dance, and the bright Vilakku lights remind us of happiness and joy that never fade away. I send my warm wishes to all my friends and their families who are celebrating this special time. May this Onam bring lots of love, success, and togetherness. Happy Onam!”