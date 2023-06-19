ADVERTISEMENT
One thing that Hina Khan can't stop doing, check out

Hina Khan is a Television star in the industry. The diva, in her late Instagram share, revealed why she can't stop doing this particular thing. Also, she shared her fun time in Houston

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Jun,2023 19:30:53
Hina Khan is a travel enthusiast who never leaves a chance to enjoy her time in different parts of the world. This time her flight landed in the city of Houston in Texas State in US. Ever since she reached the place, her Instagram has become a buffet of pictures of beautiful places and the time she spends there. However, the diva can’t stop herself from doing this. Read more to know.

Kasauti Zindagii Ki 2 actress Hina Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a delicious picture of an ice cream cone. The actress in the text mentioned that she is suffering from a sore throat, but still, she chooses to have ice cream in the sunny weather as she can’t stop herself. She wrote, “Bad throat m, bad cold, butt i can’t stop myself.”

While in the story, she mentioned a small kid she met who couldn’t speak anything as she held him. “This naughty cute lil boy was running all around screaming.. looks like he became spellbound as soon as I held him… hmmm naughty cutie Adorbbsss
Sorry about my voice Bad throat.”

While later in the evening, she had some mouth-watering non-veg food. Nowadays the actress is enjoying her time surfing the city and having good food.

