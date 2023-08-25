ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Our show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is going to be a hit for sure: Shweta Malik

Shweta Malik who has been roped in to play the mother in Kumeria Productions' new show for Doordarshan, Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai gets into a conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 12:31:13
Our show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is going to be a hit for sure: Shweta Malik 845555

Actress Shweta Malik, who plays the role of Veeju, the mother of the male lead Aman in Kumeria Productions’ new show for Doordarshan titled Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai, is happy on bagging the role. She says that the show will be loved for sure. She adds that stories on these topics always grab attention.

Says Shweta, “I believe the show is going to be a hit for sure. Of course, the stories of Kalpana Chawla always fascinated us during our childhood. In the show, I play the role of Aman’s (the hero’s) mother. She is affectionate and homely.”

She adds, “I relate to the character as a mother because I’ve enjoyed both being at home and working. I’ve experienced both aspects.”

Talking about working with Kumeria Productions, she says, “Working with Kumeria Productions has been good. The environment is supportive and positive. This is my first project with Kumeria Productions. There have been so many interesting incidents on the set. Working on the set is enjoyable, and the director, in particular, is great.”

The show is set to air on DD National. Talking about the same, she says, “Shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Udaan were the ones I was hooked on during my childhood. DD National is going to regain its popularity with our show.”

Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai, produced by Kumeria Productions has Raghav Dhir and Sonam Lamb playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming web series 845556
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s upcoming web series
Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap 845534
Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap
Exclusive: Shivendraa Om Saainyol to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's Tose Nainaa Milaaike for Dangal 845526
Exclusive: Shivendraa Om Saainyol to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Tose Nainaa Milaaike for Dangal
It was an emotional moment for me when I got to know that I have bagged a role in Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj 845434
It was an emotional moment for me when I got to know that I have bagged a role in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj
Samridhii Shukla reveals about her dream house 845374
Samridhii Shukla reveals about her dream house
Cable Cross Over is my favourite exercise: Chetan Hansraj 845337
Cable Cross Over is my favourite exercise: Chetan Hansraj
Latest Stories
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Babban gets to know about Neerja at shoot spot 845561
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Babban gets to know about Neerja at shoot spot
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly questions Jahaan about his relationship with Elahi 845559
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly questions Jahaan about his relationship with Elahi
Dino James pays a pawfect tribute to his late dog on COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 845551
Dino James pays a pawfect tribute to his late dog on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Bray Wyatt's Journey: Remembering wrestling icon's legacy 845529
Bray Wyatt’s Journey: Remembering wrestling icon’s legacy
Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki 845525
Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki
Auto Draft 845520
Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Drag Act Saves The Day
Read Latest News