Palak Sindhwani and Ashnoor Kaur are in love with Siddharth Nigam's act, here's why

Check out how Palak Sindhwani and Ashnoor Kaur are showering love on Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented and admired young actors in the country. Right from the time he started his career at a very young and tender age till today, he has worked very hard and how. Siddharth Nigam continued to work harder with every passing year and well, that’s exactly how he managed to create his own niche in the entertainment industry. Since a very young age, he has to take over the responsibility of the household and well, that’s certainly a very inspiring act and how. Siddharth Nigam loves to share new photos and videos on his Instagram handle and we love it.

Check out how Palak Sindhwani and Ashnoor Kaur are showering Siddharth Nigam with love:

Right now, Siddharth Nigam is winning hearts because of his portrayal in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His friends, the likes of Palak Sindhwani and Ashnoor Kaur were present at the special premiere of the movie and well, soon after they saw it, they decided to give Sid Nigam a special shoutout on their social media handles. Well, do you want to check out and understand better? See below folks –

Well, absolutely super cute and adorable, right folks? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com