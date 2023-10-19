Panchami Fever! Shweta Tiwari shines in yellow mirror work sharara set [Photos]

As the festival season ushers in with its radiant charm, it’s all about the glamour and the glitz! TV sensation Shweta Tiwari recently set hearts aflutter as she graced the auspicious day of Panchami in a stunning Ranas yellow hued designer sharara that left us spellbound. priced at a dazzling Rs. 21,885, this ensemble is pure sunshine personified.

Radiating an ethereal glow, Shweta Tiwari looked absolutely resplendent in her yellow designer sharara. The colour itself seemed to embody the festivity and the spirit of the season, instantly putting us in the celebratory mood. This sunny hue is synonymous with joy and positivity, making it a quintessential choice for the festivities.

Sharara set that pronounces nothing but glam

What truly caught our eye was the intricate mirror work that adorned every inch of the sharara set. The delicate craftsmanship, with mirrors shimmering like stars in the night sky, added an extra touch of opulence to this already glamorous ensemble. It’s as if the outfit was designed to reflect the happiness and the celebratory spirit of the occasion.

Keeping it simple yet stylish, Shweta opted for sleek, straight hair that perfectly complemented the ensemble. Her minimal makeup added a touch of allure, allowing her to effortlessly steal the spotlight while letting the outfit speak for itself. After all, when you’re decked out in such a breathtaking attire, it’s best to let it do the talking.

Check out photos:

Source Instagram

As Shweta Tiwari chose this ensemble for the auspicious day of Panchami, she not only celebrated the festival but also embraced the traditions and culture that make this season so special. Her choice of attire captured the essence of festivity and radiated joy, reminding us that fashion isn’t just about looking good but feeling great too.

In the world of fashion and festivals, Shweta Tiwari’s sharara was nothing short of a masterpiece, and it’s safe to say that she looked positively gorgeous in this vibrant creation. With the mirror work glistening like stars, she shone as bright as the festivity itself.