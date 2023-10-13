Paras Kalnawat Is Emotional With The Death Of Samar In Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat associates his biggest reason for fandom and recognition as an actor with his stint in Anupamaa, the popular Star Plus show where he earlier played the role of Samar. He was loved and appreciated for his great portrayal in the role. His chemistry with Rupali Ganguly was appreciated by one and all. Even today, the bond between Anupamaa and Samar is being talked about, and we can say that Paras laid the stepping stone for this great bond which will be memorable forever!! Now, that the show has seen the tragic turnaround of the character Samar’s death, Paras Kalnawat, who once lived the role, felt emotional. A report on pinkvilla talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

As we know, Paras had a controversial exit from Anupamaa, when he opted to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without seeking permission from the makers and channel of Anupamaa systematically. When the news of him doing the reality show flashed in the media, the makers grew wild and terminated him for his services in the show.

Now, when asked about how he feels when Sagar Parekh’s tenure as Samar Shah in Anupamaa has ended, Paras had this to say. Paras Kalnawat exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Well, when I came to know about the same, I felt a pang of emotion. It was an emotional moment for me. I have played the character with all my heart and have given many of my inputs to the character. I added a few nuances to the character and it was appreciated by all. And now learning about the character’s exit from the show got me a little emotional.”

Well, Paras is now playing the new generation lead in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. However, his heart pains and cries for Samar’s death in Anupamaa!!