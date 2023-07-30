ADVERTISEMENT
Parth Samthaan calls it a ‘wrap’ for Ghuchadhi, shares BTS moments

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 14:15:19
Parth Samthaan, the heartthrob of tinsel town, has got his fans all excited with exclusive updates on Instagram! The talented actor shares behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of his upcoming project, “Ghuchadhi,” and it’s a wrap!

The pictures he posted are brimming with emotions, hard work, patience, and, most importantly, a positive approach. Parth is grateful to the entire team for their incredible journey during the shoot. He extends his heartfelt thanks to his fantastic co-actors, the legendary Sanjay Dutt and the gorgeous Raveena Tandon, who made the experience truly memorable. Not to forget his favorite, Khushali Kumar, who has been a delight to work with!

Acknowledging the dedication of the technicians, directors of photography, assistants, light men, and spot dada, Parth applauds their tireless efforts and smiles on the set. Each one of them has contributed to making this project shine bright with their hard work and commitment.

And let’s not forget the one who weaves magic with words – the writer, Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj! Parth sends his love to the writer who has penned the story that promises to shine with bright colours on the big screen.

As the shoot wraps up, Parth leaves his fans with a promise to keep them eagerly waiting for the movie’s release. Until then, it’s party time for all Parth Samthaan fans, as the actor has more exciting surprises in store! Get ready for the magic to unfold!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News