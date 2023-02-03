Parth Samthaan and his charm can never go mismatched! He wears swag as his second skin, and we know how! Whether it’s his honing skills as an actor on the screen or his grandeur as a fashion revolutionary or just being candid, Parth has always kept us enticed with his personality. Speaking of his persona, one thing we have always constantly noticed about him, that he is a big time foodie. And here again, the actor has showcased how one of a kind dessert lover he is.

Being an active social media user, Parth shared pictures once again on his IG handle on Thursday, giving a glimpse of his yum creamy ice-cream dessert on table. The actor looked stunning in his leafy printed red-white shirt that he decked up with spiked gelled hairdo and black shades. The actor can be seen all ready to dig into his ice cream with his spoon, while he writes, “Evergreen mood/food ❤️😍”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Parth is currently working in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 4. The show has been a constant hit and a success, demanding therefore of a fourth season. However, Parth’s work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 alongside Erica Fernandes has also earned him immense praise from the fans all across. He now owns a huge fan following on his Instagram handle, counting to 4 million followers.

Are you too a big time foodie like Parth Samthaan?