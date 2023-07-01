ADVERTISEMENT
Parth Samthaan is hustling big time, flaunts stunning chiseled physique like a pro

Parth Samthaan is leaving no stone unturned as he works hard to achieve an impressive physique, which he proudly showcased like a seasoned professional. Scroll beneath to check the post

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 05:31:43
Popular actor Parth Samthaan is leaving no stone unturned as he works hard to achieve an impressive physique, which he proudly showcased like a seasoned professional. The actor recently delighted fans by flaunting his well-sculpted physique in a stylish orange graphic printed tank t-shirt.

Parth Samthaan looks all fire in stylish gym look

Known for his role in the hit show “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” Samthaan confidently displayed his chiseled abs and bulging biceps while dedicatedly training with heavy dumbbells. His commitment to fitness and his evident progress in achieving a fit and toned body has garnered admiration from his fans and followers. With his intense workout regimen and impressive physical transformation, Parth Samthaan continues to inspire and motivate others to prioritize their health and fitness goals.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

“Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2” is a popular Indian television drama series and a reboot of the original “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” The show premiered in 2018 and aired until 2020. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the series follows the love story of Anurag Basu, played by Parth Samthaan, and Prerna Sharma, portrayed by Erica Fernandes.

Set in the contemporary era, the show explores their complicated relationship, filled with twists, turns, and conflicts. The character of Komolika, originally played by Urvashi Dholakia, was reprised by Hina Khan in this rebooted version. “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2” gained significant popularity among viewers for its intriguing plot, strong performances, and the chemistry between the lead actors. The show provided a fresh take on the classic love story while maintaining the essence and charm of the original series.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

