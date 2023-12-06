Parth Samthaan Poses Chic In Traditional, Erica Fernandes Misses

Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 was one of the loved shows starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Ever since the duo were paired together, they have often grabbed attention in headlines. Both of them are active social media users, and they keep their fans updated. Let’s take a look at what is happening now in their lives.

Parth Samthaan’s Traditional Glam

The handsome hunk of the town, Parth Samthaan, shows his traditional charm that can be your wedding pick. The actor wore a black kurta with matching pajamas, and with the intricately designed kurta jacket, he styled his look. With the simple yet attractive look, Parth grabs our attention, and we can’t resist but stare at his photos.

Erica Fernandes Misses Her Favourite

On the other hand, Erica Fernandes drops a photo of herself chilling on the couch. This is a throwback photo where she can be seen posing with her cute pet dogs. This photo looks cute, and we can’t get over the whole aura of the photo. In the caption, she wrote, “Miss my boys. Look at their sad faces when they knew I was leaving.” Also, it seems this photo is from Christmas celebrations.

However, Parth and Erica did not work together after the show, but we are eager to see them soon in something new.

