Parth Samthaan sets Europe ablaze in his preppy printed white casual suit, Netizens say ‘stop editing so much…’

Parth Samthaan recently set Europe ablaze with his preppy printed white casual suit. The dreamboat, known for his dashing looks and acting prowess, certainly didn't disappoint as he flaunted his style in the picturesque European backdrop.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Sep,2023 20:15:46
In a fashion move that’s left fans across the globe swooning, Parth Samthaan recently set Europe ablaze with his preppy printed white casual suit. The dreamboat, known for his dashing looks and acting prowess, certainly didn’t disappoint as he flaunted his style in the picturesque European backdrop.

Sporting a suave satin white co-ord set, Parth Samthaan effortlessly combined sophistication with casual flair. The ensemble featured a stylish printed graphic shirt adorned with striking red borders, perfectly paired with white satin pants that exuded a timeless charm. To complete the look, the actor opted for a preppy hairdo, added an air of mystery with black shades, and rocked a stubble beard that only added to his rugged charm. The backdrop of Europe’s scenic beauty served as the perfect canvas to showcase his fashion-forward choice.

Check out Parth’s stylish look here:

User’s humorous comment

However, as the photos made their rounds on social media, a keen-eyed fan couldn’t help but notice the visible editing on the pictures. With a touch of humour, the fan took to the comments section and playfully chided, “Stop editing so much, Samthaan ji, editing ke liye hum (fans) haina?” It seems like even amidst the glamour and allure of Parth’s European escapade, fans are quick to spot the finer details.

Parth Samthaan, best known for his role as Anurag Basu in the hit Indian television series “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” has always been a favourite among viewers for his versatile acting skills and charming on-screen presence. He’s not just a heartthrob but also a seasoned actor who has won accolades for his performances in various shows. While fans eagerly await his next on-screen appearance, they certainly won’t mind being treated to glimpses of his fashionable escapades, even if it means some light-hearted teasing about the editing magic behind the scenes.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

