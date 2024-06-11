Parth Samthaan spends quality time with influencer Shivgni; enjoying Korean BBQ

Actor Parth Samthaan has been rather busy lately, where a while ago, he had a music video come out titled Jiya Lage Na with Bigg Boss 17 fame, Isha Malviya.

And following that, Samthaan has been busy with several interviews to promote his upcoming film, Hamare Barah, where the film has also faced a few delays owing to controversies.

But it seems like the actor is finally enjoying some time off and probably having a scrumptious and wholesome meal after a long time.

Samthaan went on to post about the same, where he is set to begin gorging on some delicious looking Korean barbeque.

And while the meal was obviously the highlight of the stories Samthaan posted, it was the company he was with that grabbed attention.

It was none other than influencer, Shivngni. The actor posted a video of what looks like Korean fried chicken and Soju which he captioned as ‘time for Korean bbq’-

In the second story, Samthaan tagged Shivngni as he captioned it, ‘Korean food with @shivngni’ and the video clip had some more Korean dishes at display-

Shivngni is a lifestyle influencer, where Samthaan and Shivgni have made several appearances in the past which included Samthaan attending Shivgni’s star-studded birthday bash as well.

And while the rumor mills have always been buzzing about them being together – neither parties have acknowledged the same or denied it either.