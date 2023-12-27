Parth Samthaan turns new age Santa Claus in his casuals, BFF Scarlettt Rose says ‘waiting’

Breaking away from the conventional Santa attire, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan star, Parth Samthaan, has given the jolly old man a stylish twist, and we are here for it! The actor recently took to his social media handle, unveiling a series of photos that redefine the holiday spirit. Dressed in a chic red jacket, paired effortlessly with a denim cap and jeans, Parth radiates festive vibes without compromising on casual cool.

Posing with an infectious smile that could light up the North Pole, Parth sets the bar high for holiday goals. His BFF, the ever-spunky Scarlett Rose, couldn’t resist expressing her anticipation in the comments. Scarlett writes, “Waiting for Santa in Goa,” capturing the playful spirit of Christmas as she eagerly awaits the arrival of the new age Santa Claus.

Check out here:

Parth Samthaan drops heartwarming caption

In a simple yet heartwarming caption, Parth Samthaan wishes everyone a “Merry Christmassssssss,” showering love and festive cheer. It’s not just about the stylish ensemble; it’s about redefining traditions and spreading joy, one casually festive look at a time. Here’s to Parth Samthaan, the trendsetting Santa we never knew we needed, and to the excitement of Christmas celebrations with a dash of modern flair!

Fans in awe

One wrote, “Merry Christmas 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 with lots of love and happiness”

Another wrote, “Wow my cutie hero u r sooooo handsome MARRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 u r sooooo cute sach a cutie pie I m happy for u my cutie hero i m always with you love u my cutie hero u r always my favourite 🙌🙌 @the_parthsamthaan”

A third user wrote, “Merry Christmas from Me to the Magical Boy ❤️ whose charm creates loads of magic . Stay blessed dear and have a greater 2024”