Parth Samthaan’s Love Confession In Telugu Makes Hearts Race; Check Here

Parth Samthaan the popular heat throb of Hindi television and cinema, who has been part of lucrative projects like Kaisi Ye Yaariaan, Kasautii Zindagi Kay etc, is making his Tollywood debut soon. He will be seen in the Telugu film Ala Ninnu Cheri. Yes, his fans are going gaga to know that Parth is learning the language Telugu for the film. And he rightly puts up his romantic dialogue from the film and this is sure to make his fans drool.

Parth recently put up a video where he is seated in an open jeep. He captioned the video saying, “My first Telugu dialogues. from #alaninnucheri movie!! Language is super tough but too much fun to speak!!”

Yes, you can hear him say his love confession in Telugu in this video.

He is quite into his character, and has his emotions on target. Parth is a master when it comes to romance as a genre and he is sure to do a swell job!! His fans must already be dreaming of watching their favourite in this romantic movie!!

You can check the video here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, Parth seems to have nailed this romantic dialogue. And his expressions, dialect and look seem to be perfect! He has nailed it for sure!!

Are you all thrilled to watch Parth in this movie?