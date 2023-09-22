Television | Celebrities

Perfect bridal hairstyles for your big day! Take leads from Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Shraddha Arya

Your wedding day is the ultimate runway, and who better to take cues from than the reigning queens of grace and style – Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, and Shraddha Arya

Ladies, get ready to unlock the secret to bridal elegance with a dash of minimalistic flair! Your wedding day is the ultimate runway, and who better to take cues from than the reigning queens of grace and style – Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, and Shraddha Arya. These leading ladies have redefined bridal beauty with their effortlessly chic and fashion-forward hairstyles. So, if you’re ready to turn heads and steal the spotlight, let’s dive into the world of perfect bridal minimalism, where less is indeed more!

Ankita Lokhande: The effortlessly chic bun

Ankita Lokhande, looked stunning in a dazzling metallic embellished blue bodycon dress. With a deep plunging neck that left jaws dropping, she embodied sheer confidence and style. What’s the secret behind her ethereal glow, you ask? A dewy minimal makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty, of course! But the true showstopper? Her pulled-back hairbun. It’s the perfect blend of neat and messy, a go-to choose for brides seeking a casual, comfy hairstyle on their big day. Take a leaf out of Ankita’s fashion book, because sometimes, it’s the simplicity that truly steals the spotlight.

Divyanka Tripathi: The sleek saree bun

Our next bridal sensation is none other than Divyanka Tripathi, who graced the occasion in a breathtaking yellow and black saree, paired with a stylish black blouse. Her makeup game was on point with a striking black bindi, kohled eyes that could rival a starry night, and luscious pink lips that whispered elegance. But what stole the show? Her sleek mid-parted hairbun – a sophisticated choice for brides who mean business. With a radiant smile to top it off, Divyanka was a vision of grace and poise. Take notes, brides-to-be, because this look is pure dynamite!

Shraddha Arya: The vintage-inspired updo

Now, let’s talk about Shraddha Arya, who left us all speechless in a preppy bubblegum pink embellished sharara suit. Her fashion game was strong, but what really caught our attention was her vintage-style sleek hairbun. It’s a nod to timeless elegance, and it paired flawlessly with her winged eyes, pink lips, and a dazzling pair of jhumkas. Shraddha proves that sometimes, a simple hairbun can be the crown jewel of your bridal look. So, if you’re in the mood for a touch of classic charm, this is your go-to inspiration.

In the world of bridal fashion, these leading ladies have set the bar high, showing us that simplicity and minimalism can be the ultimate fashion statements. Whether you’re leaning towards Ankita’s casual chic, Divyanka’s sleek hairbun, or Shraddha’s vintage allure, one thing’s for sure – your big day deserves nothing less than pure bridal vogue perfection.

