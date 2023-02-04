Hina Khan and Nikki Tamboli are two of the most desirable and talented actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them are quite literally on top of their game in the entertainment space and that’s why, come what may, they love to share their swag game and oomph quotient and win hearts of the audience with precision and perfection. While Hina Khan has over the years been a part of several successful and popular Hindi TV daily soaps, Nikki Tamboli started getting her share of fandom and popularity immediately after the grand success of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her for real.

Each and every time Hina Khan and Nikki Tamboli share new and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles ladies and gentlemen, netizens totally melt in awe and fall in love with them in the true sense of the term. Their vogue game and oomph quotient is always on point and that’s why, anything and everything fashionable that they post manage to grab hearts and win the attention of one and all for real and in the true sense of the term. Well, right now, they are seen doing the same with brilliance and well, we love it. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant, ain’t it? Whose style game do you like more between Hina Khan and Nikki Tamboli ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com