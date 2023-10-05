Television | Celebrities

[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues

Mouni Roy is a heartthrob actress. In the recent posts, the diva shows how to slay the modern-day white sarees with a sultry blouse design. Check out the photos below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Oct,2023 17:30:21
  • Mouni Roy is a true lover of sarees.
  • Mouni shows how to slay the white see-through saree.
  • Mouni teaches to lead the trend in white floral sarees.

The gorgeous Mouni Roy is a queen of hearts. She never misses to express her love for sarees through her new avatar, whether ethnic or western style, Mouni’s saree choices are elegant and classy. Mouni shows how to slay the white saree style in the Instagram photos this time.

Mouni Roy In See-through White Saree

Beautiful! Mouni’s look is just alluring. The see-through white saree with beautiful threadwork looks stunning from Premya by Manishii. She pairs the six-yard saree with a round-neck sleeveless blouse design. But wait, there is more! She ditched accessories to give her modern-day touch with the beautiful diamond and green motif maan tika. The bold, smokey eyes and nude lips complete her appearance.

[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues 858516

[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues 858517

[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues 858518

[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues 858519

Mouni Roy In Floral White Saree

On the other hand, Mouni shows her sassiness in the beautiful white saree with black unsymmetrical stripes from Nikita Gujral. The beautiful sunflower prints look refreshing. She pairs the drape with a plunging neckline yellow blouse. That’s not all. Her open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, pink lips, and gold choker necklace elevate her modern-day style.

[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues 858514

[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues 858515

Which look did you like? Let us know in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

